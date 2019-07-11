'Hamilton' tickets for Omaha performances on sale now

Tickets for Omaha Preforming Art’s production of Hamilton went on sale Wednesday.

The tickets will range from $75 to $195 and some $350 premium tickets will also be available. An opportunity to receive $10 seats will be offered to 40 people for each performance, based on a lottery system.

A maximum of four tickets will be sold per household.

Producer Jeffery Seller urges people to get their tickets directly from the Omaha Box office in the Holland center or www.TicketOmaha.com , to avoid fraudulent tickets.

“HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now,” reads the press release.

