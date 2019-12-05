Omaha Police's annual Shop with a Cop brings Christmas cheer to kids in need

The Omaha Police Officers Association geared up for another year of their Shop with a Cop Thursday night.

It's the annual event that spreads holiday cheer to some who might otherwise go without.

It starts with Santa and a wish list.

Fifty-five kids from the Open Door Mission Lydia House are paired with 55 officers, each like Adam Connors, volunteering their own time.

The real fun begins in the aisles of Walmart.

"I love helping them out," said Connors. "These kinds a lot have nothing. It's a privilege just to make this connection with them."

Each armed with a wish list and $100 to spend.

"I already got this, I want this," said a 7-year-old girl with her Christmas gifts in tote.

"I do this every year, soon as the email comes out I get one, I want to do it and continue to do for as long as I work for the city.

The yearly event is made possible in part by Walmart, but a good amount is also paid for by Omaha Police Officers, and when the total goes over, more money from their pockets goes to the cause.

Officers say it's worth it.

"I'll play with this and this," says the girl leaving the event with a little more Christmas cheer.

After the shopping, the kids head back to the Union where they all enjoy some pizza, and of course, Santa Claus.