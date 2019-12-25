Omaha Police spread Christmas cheer at children's intensive care unit

The old saying "tis better to give than to receive" was proven true today by four Omaha Police officers.

Officers made a special delivery to help children enjoy this festive holiday.

Usually, when police cars pull up somewhere, we assume something bad is happening. But looks can be deceiving.

Omaha police officers Chris Gordon and Ryan Davis made a stop while on patrol at Nebraska Medicine to deliver gifts to some special children.

The officers brought a bag of presents for children stuck spending their favorite day of the year in a hospital bed.

“We thought it would be a good gesture this time of year especially on a day like today where they may not be able to have all the time at home with their friends and family, so we wanted to do what we could to come up here and do a little extra,” said Davis.

Davis was armed with coloring books.

“The call load is kind of low today so we thought what better way to eat up that time and come up here and spread some goodwill to the kids and their families and do something nice for them,” said Davis.

With back up from sergeant Christy Stevens and Officer Ruteena Alcantara, the four guarded the bag of presents and went to the children's intensive care unit.

Due to the quick action of these officers, our camera wasn't cleared in time to enter the unit and record the gifts being handed out, but it was apparent after 20 minutes, the officers' efforts were appreciated.

“It was just awesome to see their smiles and on a day when they are supposed to be at home celebrating they're here in the hospital, stuck in a bed and to see their smiles it's just something that warms your heart that’s Christmas so it was very awesome to see that,” said Alcantara. “It was very humbling a great experience…I hope the kids enjoyed it and just really glad to be a part of it.”

A reminder for us all that Santa sometimes dresses in blue and doesn't always arrive in a sleigh.