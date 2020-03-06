Omaha police seeking 2 suspects for Monster Glass robbery

The Omaha Police Department is searching for two men believed to have robbed a business Wednesday night near 26th and Leavenworth.

At 5:40 p.m. officers responded to a robbery report at Monster Glass, 2618 Leavenworth St.

Witnesses told investigators two men entered the store and stated, "This is a robbery!" and displayed a note demanding cash.

The suspects took an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

The first suspect is decribed as a possibly Hispanic male, 5'9, weighing 165 lbs and was seen wearing a black mask, black hoodie and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male, 5'5, weighing 165 lbs and wearing a white mask, black hoodie and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips Mobile App.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward up to $1,000.