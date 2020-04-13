Omaha Police see rise in domestic violence calls in March

Disturbances and domestic violence calls are up slightly over the last two weeks, according to the Omaha Police Department on Monday.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

Crime data shows domestic violence calls in March were comparable to previous years.

2018 - 1,167 calls

2019 - 1,059 calls

2020 - 1,160 calls

Child abuse calls have gone down about 25 percent. This is due in part to schools being out, as they are the main source of reporting, according to authorities.

On March 20, the department announced officers would not respond to movable property damage accidents -- as a result, accident investigations are down.

Police are seeing fewer cars on the road and a decrease in driving under the influence arrests as bars are also closed.

There is an increase in aggravated assault reports compared to 2019.

Both officers and civilian staff with the department have begun wearing masks to slow the spread of the virus.

