Omaha Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Omaha Police on Tuesday morning asked for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Emily Briles, missing since Friday.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to contact OPD at 402-444-4123; or call 9-1-1.

Considered "endangered missing" by OPD, Emily was last seen at the Omaha Central High School Football game on Friday night, according to an OPD release.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white jeans, and tennis shoes, and was carrying a Champion backpack.

"This is not an abduction investigation, but investigators are concerned about Briles' well-being," the release states.