Omaha Police search for domestic violence suspect

The Omaha Police Department is searching for a man at top of a Crime Stoppers Most Wanted.

From Omaha Police Dept. Facebook page:

Do you have any information that could help us locate this individual?

We are looking for 30-year-old Jason J Wright. Wright is wanted for a domestic violence assault. Our investigation revealed that Wright got into an argument with a female victim that turned physical. The victim sustained collapsed lungs, several broken ribs, and a broken left orbital eye socket.

He was last seen near 23rd and Sahler Street on May 17th.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or use the P3 Tips mobile app.