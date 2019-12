Omaha Police responded to an attempted robbery at Premier Bank near 40th and Dodge streets Tuesday.

According to a release, the suspect entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money. The teller then handed the note back to the suspect and the suspect left on foot without any money.

The suspect is a female, about 5'5", and wearing a black coat, according to the release.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.