Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting, arrest suspect

Omaha Police responded to a walk-in shooting victim at the Nebraska Medical Center.

The victim told officers he was shot in the area of 18th and Spencer streets.

The victim's injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Officers located the shooting scene and the suspect without incident.

Gregory Robertson, 30, was booked into the Douglas County Corrections for 2nd-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.