Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting, arrest suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Police responded to a walk-in shooting victim at the Nebraska Medical Center.
The victim told officers he was shot in the area of 18th and Spencer streets.
The victim's injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.
Officers located the shooting scene and the suspect without incident.
Gregory Robertson, 30, was booked into the Douglas County Corrections for 2nd-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.