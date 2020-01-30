Omaha Police respond to viral social post questioning traffic stop

Omaha Police gave a statement Thursday responding to a viral social media post questioning the treatment of Isaac Vinson, who police said was a suspected thief.

STATEMENT: Read OPD's statement in full at the bottom of this article

He drove from Lincoln to Omaha to buy appliances he found on Facebook Marketplace. He arranged a time to get them and went to pick them up. As it turned out, he was buying them from a renter, and the owner of the property and appliances called police, assuming he was robbing the place.

On his way home, Vinson was pulled over by OPD officers.

"The first thing that I asked them is, 'What exactly is going on?' And the guy just starts yelling and telling me this is a robbery deal," Vinson said.

In Vinson's viral post, he claimed three officers pointed guns at him. He later told us, he thought one officer had a handgun drawn.

OPD reviewed the bodycam footage and determined a taser was drawn, but it was holstered when Vinson worked with officers.

He was then handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car.

"I'm like you got the wrong guy so then he's just constantly yelling saying this is what it is right now I'm not asking you to say anything," Vinson said.

Police told 6 News they decide on a case-by-case basis who gets cuffed and whether they get put in a car. They were unable to tell us why Vinson was one of these cases.

Vinson was eventually able to show police messages on his phone proving he had arranged to buy the appliances from the renter and that he didn't know they belonged to the property owner.

It was determined he didn't commit a crime and was let go, but he wants officers to know it shouldn't have happened this way in the first place.

"When someone can pick up a phone and make an assumption or an accusation to really put someone's life in danger," Vinson said.

He doesn't want to point fingers, he isn't mad at OPD for what he experienced. He only wants his experience to be a lesson to others.

"I was just thinking about my sons, not just my sons, my daughters too. Just being pulled over and how to conduct themselves to get out of there if they run into someone over assertive," Vinson said.

Police tell us the bodycam footage shows no use of force occurred and Six News has asked to review the footage.

The Omaha Police Department has been made aware of a post made regarding a traffic stop involving Mr. Isaac Vinson. Once it was brought to the attention of the department, the body-worn camera footage from the incident was reviewed by senior staff members.

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 1047 hours, officers received a radio call for a burglary in progress. The 911 caller advised that his rental home was being burglarized and provided a description of the vehicle involved. Omaha Police Officers ultimately conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that the caller described and contact was made with Mr. Vinson. The preliminary review of the body-worn camera footage did not show any firearms being pointed at Mr. Vinson. There was an officer that initially had a Taser in his hand, but immediately holstered it as Mr. Vinson complied. The body-worn camera footage showed that no use of force occurred, and Mr. Vinson was released from handcuffs less than five minutes after he placed into handcuffs. The investigation of the incident determined that it was a civil matter. Mr. Vinson had arranged to purchase appliances from a party that was not the owner of the appliances. Mr. Vinson did not commit any crimes and was released. The officers completed field observation report documenting the incident, and identifying the persons involved.

Citizen complaints against Omaha Police Officers and/or non-sworn employees are investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit, (402) 444-5629.

Any citizen may obtain the necessary complaint form at any one of the following locations:

1. Mayor's Office

2. All Omaha Public Libraries

3. Police Precinct Stations

4. Central Headquarters - 505 South 15th Street

Forms can be found on the department’s website.