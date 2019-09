The Omaha Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 25th and Himebaugh Monday night.

According to a release from the police department, shots were fired from a small, dark-colored sedan at a Chrysler 300.

Three individuals were in the vehicle that was struck, none were hit by the gunfire, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.