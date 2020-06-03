Omaha Police respond to shots fired in Blackstone

Omaha Police were called to a shots fired call near 38th and Farnam.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the 25-year-old victim. he said he was shot at but not injured.

According to the release, the suspect was described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, 5'10", with dark hair, and a beard. The suspect was also described with tattoos on his arms and a black shirt.

The suspect fled in a black GM Duramax with a loud exhaust, according to the release.

More details will be updated as they become available.