Omaha Police respond to shooting near 41st and Bedford Ave
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Omaha Police responded to 41st and Bedford Ave for a shooting report.
On scene, the officers located the victim suffering from apparent gunshot injuries on the porch of a residence.
The victim was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center where his injuries were determined non-life-threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.