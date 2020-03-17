LIVE -- Omaha Police, medics on scene after shots fired at southwest Hy-Vee

Omaha Police were called to a southwest Omaha Hy-Vee location just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening after several calls to dispatch were reporting shots had been fired there.

(MGN)

OPD confirmed shots were fired inside the Hy-Vee near 180th and Q streets. Medics were also on-scene.

OPD and Douglas County Sheriff's are on-scene interviewing witnesses near the pharmacy. Crime tape was up.

Initial police reports indicate the man may have shot himself.

An employee who said he was working near the front of the store said he heard a gunshot.

"I just heard someone screaming, 'There's a gun. Someone has a gun.' Then I heard a gunshot, and we all just ran to the nearest door," employee Cody Kerfoot said outside the store just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police arrived on scene nearly right way, witnesses said.

Another employee who works in the meat department said he heard the shot.

"I heard a loud bang, and I heard somebody yell, 'He's got a gun' and then just started getting as many people who were there into the back into a cooler for a few minutes, and then just out through the back loading area," said James Baltes, another employee at the store.

They sheltered in place for about five minutes, he said, until they got an "all-clear" to leave.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.