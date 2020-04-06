Omaha Police respond to pair of shootings near Prospect Hill

Omaha Police are looking for tips in a pair of overnight shootings that occurred Sunday night.

Just after one, this morning police responded to a woman who says someone shot out the windows of her car while she was driving near 33rd and Parker.

Neither she nor her passenger was injured but police discovered her passenger had a felony warrant out for his arrest, so he was booked into jail.

About five minutes later and about a mile away, the Omaha police shot-spotter system indicated several shots fired near 26th and spencer.

There, officers found a man who was seated in his vehicle. He said a passenger in a white Chevy Impala shot at him. His vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information in either shooting, you're urged to contact crime stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

