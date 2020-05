One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bellevue.

Photo courtesy: MGN

This happened at Fort Crook Road North and Harrison Street yesterday.

Officers tell 6 News that the driver of a motorcycle lost control, hit a utility pole, and a wall.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released and the investigation is still ongoing.

We'll update you with more information as it comes in.