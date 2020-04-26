Omaha Police respond to early Sunday shooting near 35th and Charles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- OPD says one person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
Around 3 am officers responded to a possible shooting at a home near 35th and Charles.
They found 2 cars and 2 houses with bullet holes.
Officers did not find a victim on the scene but said a short time later a man walked into UNMC with gunshot wounds.
He is expected to recover and authorities believe he is connected to the scene.
A suspect in the shooting has not yet been found and officers are still searching the area.