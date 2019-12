Omaha Police responded to a Gas and Grocery in Midtown Christmas Eve for a reported stabbing.

According to a release, the victim told police that a female party stabbed him. The victim was transported to the hospital for two stab wounds.

The suspect is described as a 5'8" female, larger build, and last seen in a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

This is an ongoing investigation anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867.