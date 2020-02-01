Omaha Police respond to a shooting scene in Southeast Omaha

Omaha Police responded to Southeast Omaha for a shot spotter activation Saturday morning.

According to the release, officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene.

Later at 2:20 a.m., officers reported to a walk-in shooting victim at UNMC who was suffering non-life threatening injuries and confirmed he was shot in the same area.

The suspect is described as male, 5'8" to 5'-10" in height, 150 pounds, and has a short brush hair cut.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444- STOP.