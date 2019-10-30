Omaha Police respond to a robbery attempt in the Leavenworth district

Omaha Police responded to a Domino's pizza early Tuesday morning for a reported attempted robbery.

According to the release, the employee said he was taking a break outside of the business when he was approached by a male in a hooded sweatshirt. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect ran from the scene and did not get any property, according to the release.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.