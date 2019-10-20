Omaha Police respond to a hit and run on Interstate 680

Omaha Police responded to a hit and run crash on Interstate 680 just south of West Center.

According to a release, a Chevy Tahoe overheated and pulled off to the shoulder on Interstate 680. A female passenger exited the Chevy and was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup.

Other vehicles followed the Dodge to 126th and Pierce streets where the driver was detained by police. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and submitted a breath test that tested below the legal limit, according to the release.

In an interview with a traffic investigator, the driver said he was aware he hit something but decided to keep driving.

The Chevy passenger was transported to CHI Bergan with serious injuries, according to the release.

