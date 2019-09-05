Omaha Police respond to cutting near 42nd and Corby streets

Omaha Police was on patrol near 42nd and Corby streets Wednesday night when they heard a person yelling from a distance.

According to a release from the OPD, officers located a 41-year-old man sustaining a non-life threatening injury from a cutting.

The man described the suspect to have stabbed him during a disturbance and then fleeing in a red Dodge Ram, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

