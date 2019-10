Omaha Police responded to a report of a cutting near 38th and Sprague streets Tuesday night.

According to a release, the 29-year-old victim said he was involved in a disturbance with a woman when the disturbance led to her slashing his tires and then stabbing him.

The woman then fled the scene, according to the release.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

