Omaha Police responded to a robbery at a vape shop near 156th and Maple streets.

According to a release, an employee reported that a male in his 20s, wearing a brown Carhartt jacket entered the business, showed a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect took cash and fled in a white SUV, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 402-444-STOP.