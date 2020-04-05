Omaha Police report woman hurt in crash Thursday night has died

Omaha Police reported on Sunday that a woman seriously hurt in a crash late Thursday has died.

According to an OPD news release, Judy Jackson, 62, of Omaha died Saturday.

An earlier OPD report that she appeared to have lost control of her vehicle while driving westbound on L Street near 77th Street before it left the road to the north and rolled. She was ejected and suffered life-threatening head and chest injuries.

OPD is still investigating the crash, Sunday's report states.

Jackson is the eighth traffic death OPD has investiagated so far this year.