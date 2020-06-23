Omaha Police remind city of firework season regulations

The Omaha Police Department is reminding citizens of the fireworks ordinance as the holiday approaches.

City ordinance 20-320 says that selling fireworks is permitted by authorized vendors during fireworks season, Sunday, June 28th through Saturday, July 4th.

Fireworks can be set off in Omaha from Thursday, July 2 through Saturday, July 4 from noon to 11 p.m. daily.

Those between 12 and 16 can discharge fireworks with adult supervision only.

Fireworks complaints should be directed to 402-444-5802 in order to keep 911 phone lines open for emergency use. 911 should be called if there is an immediate danger to life, safety, or property due to firework use.

There will be officers from each precinct dedicated to firework complaints through the season, according to OPD.

