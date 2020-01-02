Omaha Police release names of officers involved in New Year's Eve shooting

The Omaha Police Department on Thursday released the names of the three officers involved in a shooting at an Omaha apartment complex Tuesday night.

Accord to an OPD release, Officer Joshua Ames, who has been with OPD for nine years, was shot in the leg during the incident. He was treated and released.

Ames and Officers Matthew Ajuoga and Jacob Sunderman, both three-year veterans of the department, have all been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy, the release states.

The investigation, conducted by OPD's Officer-Involved Investigation Team and Homicide Unity with the assistance of Nebraska State Patrol investigators, is ongoing and will include forensic firearms examinations.

The three OPD officers responded to a 10:10 p.m. domestic disturbance call at Evans Tower on North 24th Street involving a man with a gun, later identified as Terry Hudson, 57, an OPD release states.

OPD body cameras show Hudson holding a gun, the release states.

Officers arrived at the apartment, knocked on the door and identified themselves as Omaha Police officers, the report states. The officers said they heard a woman scream and say "No, Terry" before kicking in the door, at which time gunfire was heard, the report states.

The officers announced "shots fired" on the radio, then moved away from the doorway, the report states. Moments later, according to the police report, Hudson exited the apartment with a gun in his hand, "which he had elevated up."

Two officers shot Hudson, who died at the scene, the report states. Dana Wells, 58, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the apartment.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.