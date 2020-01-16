Omaha Police release video of kidnapping attempt, ask for help finding suspect

Omaha Police are asking for help identifying possible suspects in an attempted abduction Sunday evening.

At 5:36 p.m. Sunday, OPD officers responded to reports of a disturbance near 32nd Street and Woolworth Avenue, according to an OPD release. Omaha Crime Stoppers posted a video of the incident on YouTube.

The officers spoke with a 23-year-old woman who said she had been approached by a man who attempted to push her into his vehicle, but that she was able to get away, the report states.

She told police the man, whom she described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, then drove off in a dark-colored compact sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; online at OmahaCrimeStoppers.org; or via the P3 Tips app.