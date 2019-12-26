Omaha Police release pepper balls to subdue mayhem at Westroads Mall

Officers swarm to Westroads Mall after several fights inside the mall spill into the parking lot outside.

Omaha Police say a large group of unsupervised teenagers became unruly throughout the night. Police confirm pepper balls were needed to subdue the crowd in the parking lot.

We've seen security officers driving around, keeping an eye out but the situation had calmed down.

A video from Sahra Schwartz shows a large group of unsupervised kids, ranging from middle school age to high school age running around inside the mall. They are pushing over tables, chairs and you can see several kids fighting at different points In The video.

It looked to be at least 30-40 kids that officers were trying to clear out. The video seemed to have been shot outside the mall entrance of Dicks Sporting Goods

This is a developing story, more details will be released as they become available.

