Omaha Police on Accident Alert as snow coats the metro

Metro motorists awoke to slick streets and slow travel as the first significant snow of the season draped the landscape Monday morning. Omaha Police are on Accident Alert.

Snow set the stage for a number of traffic accidents around the metro Monday morning - Nov. 11, 2019

If you are involved in a non-injury accident, you'll need to exchange information.

A number of traffic accidents were reported throughout the area as the snow began to fall Sunday night, continuing into Monday morning.

The worst of it was through the area by 6 a.m. but there are slick spots throughout the metro. Use caution.

The major roads are in good shape but residential roads are untouched in places and travel conditions are slick.