Omaha Police officer receives national award from U.S. Marshals

Omaha Police Sgt. Jeff Kopietz was honored as the nation's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Marshals present the award to a state, local, or federal law enforcement official "who has made a significant contribution to the mission of the Marshals Service," either by a single act or over time. Two law enforcement officials are receiving the honor this year, according to a statement from the Omaha Police Department.

Kopietz is a team leader who serves with the U.S. Marshals District of Nebraska's Metro Fugitive Task Force. During his time on the task force, the team has arrested 13,700 violent criminals, the OPD release states.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Jeff for many years both personally and professionally," said Scott Kracl, U.S. Marshal for the District of Nebraska. "I have always respected his professional abilities, courage and honor, that is without question."

A release from the U.S. Marshals' Office specifically cited Kopietz's bravery and valor on May 20, 2015, when he exchanged gunfire with fugitive Marcus Wheeler during his arrest.

"(Kopietz) was able to stop the threat; however, in the gunfire, Officer Kerrie Orozco was struck and later died of her wounds," the release states.

Sgt. Kopietz has served thousands of violent felony arrest warrants during his career with both the Metro Fugitive Task Force and the Omaha Police SWAT Team, according to the release.

"What I personally appreciate even more and believe separates Officer Kopietz from others, is his character, honesty, and integrity, not only on the job but in his personal life as well," Kracl said. "I’ve spent many hours with him and have seen firsthand his loyalty to his family, friends and colleagues. He will always be remembered for being a great cop, but more importantly he’s just a good person.”