Omaha Police offer insight on deterring intruders while away for holidays

The Omaha Police Department is offering some advice for homeowners planning to go out of town for the holidays.

The best way to keep your home safe is to follow some old fashioned advice, according to the police.

Let your neighbors know you’ll be gone, that way they can watch for unusual activity, or invest in a Ring Doorbell to keep an eye out for yourself. The doorbells also offer as a deterrent to any potential intruders.

Police say the biggest mistake people make when away has to do with social media.

"If people are going to be traveling around the holidays and they're obviously not home and they are using social media and posting 'hey we're having a fabulous time in this location’ people are going to know they are not home especially if it's in real-time, so if you're going to post photos wait until you come back home - that way you'll be there," said officer Devin Crinklaw.

Police also say that lighting up your home is helpful, motion sensor lights are particularly effective.

As far as mail goes, if you are expecting any packages it is best to place a hold on those until you return.

