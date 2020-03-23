Omaha Police makes changes to precincts to protect staff, public from COVID-19

Starting Tuesday, March 24 all front desk operations at the Omaha Police Department will be closed in an effort to keep staff and the public safe. Only the front desk at the central precinct will be open at 505 South 15th Street.

The hours for the open location will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fingerprinting and firearms registrations will not be available.

Police reports will be available at the open location or asked for in writing with the included $5 fee. Accident reports can be requested online, according to the release.

The Department has also created a call center that is located at the West precinct. That location will start taking calls at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Non-emergency reports should be directed to 402-444-4877.

