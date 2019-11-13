Omaha Police make arrests in attempted assault on officers

Omaha police responded to the area of 30th and Miller streets Tuesday for reports of an attempted felony assault.

According to a release, in an attempt to locate the suspect, gathered information led officers to the area of 17th and Fowler streets. Officers watched the suspect drive by the area and proceeded to followed him.

Shots were then fired from the suspect vehicle near the Saratoga neighborhood, according to the release.

Two parties were taken into custody without incident near 16th and Jaynes streets.

A 17-year-old male was booked at the Douglas County Youth Center for two counts of Attempted Felony Assault on an Officer, Use of a Weapon Commit a Felony, Minor in Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Shooting from a Motor Vehicle, Minor in Possession of a Gun, and Tampering with Evidence. Devin Leapley, 18, was booked for Flight to Avoid Arrest, two counts of Accessory to a Felon, and multiple warrants., according to the release.