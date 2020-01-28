Omaha Police looking for teens in connection with walk-in shooting

Omaha Police investigators are looking for two 19-year-olds they believe may be connected to a shooting on Saturday.

At 12:50 p.m. Saturday, OPD officers responded to a report of a walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center, according to an OPD news release. The woman's injuries were considered life-threatening, the release states.

Tuesday, investigators asked for the public's help finding two people they believe are connected to the incident.

According to OPD's release update issued Tuesday, Hunter Vampola is wanted on a warrant for accessory to a felony; Keith Wyldes M. Jr is wanted on a second-degree felony assault warrant.

Anyone with information about where these two people might be is asked to call 911; or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP (7867).