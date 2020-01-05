Omaha Police locate missing 13-year-old boy

UPDATE: Xavier was found safe at 9:55 a.m. Monday, Omaha Police said in a statement.

—

Omaha Police Child Victims Unit is asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Xavier Lowman was reported missing at 4:45 p.m. Sunday from his home near 18th and Grace streets, OPD said in a release Sunday evening.

OPD described Xavier in the release as a 5-foot-tall black boy weighing about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a silk camouflage jacket with cloth cuffs, blue jeans, and blue Nikes with a red-orange Nike swoosh symbol, the release states. He was carrying a burgandy backpack with silver stripes and black shoulder straps.

If you see Xavier, OPD asks that you call 911.