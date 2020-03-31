Omaha Police looking for man who robbed sandwich shop

Omaha Police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway sandwich shop in south Omaha on Monday.

At 8:58 p.m., officers were called to the restaurant after a robbery was reported there. Employees told officers a man entered the store displaying a handgun and demanding cash.

After he was given an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled on foot, according to the OPD release.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-9 black man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, the release states.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips app.