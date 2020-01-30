Omaha Police looking for drive-by shooting vehicle

Omaha Police were looking for a small silver sedan in connection with a drive-by shooting reported late Wednesday near Miller Park.

At 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, officers responding to the 3400 block of Belvedere Boulevard, where two people told them that the car had passed by the driver's side of their vehicle and fired several shots, hitting the car, according to an OPD news release.

No injuries were reported, the release states.

Anyone with information about this attempted felony assault is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; via the P3 Tips mobile app; or on OmahaCrimeStoppers.org.