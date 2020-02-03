Omaha Police looking for convenience store robber

A black man dressed in black robbed a Mega Saver on Sunday night, taking an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing, Omaha Police said Monday.

At 8:36 p.m., OPD officers were called to the store located at 5444 Center St., where the clerk said the man came into the store, displayed a gun, and demanded cash, the release states.

After taking the case, the man fled heading west, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or leave a tip at omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 mobile tips app.