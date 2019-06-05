Omaha Police looking for attempted robbery suspect, car thief

Omaha Police are looking for this woman who stole a car from the area of 108th and Fort streets. (Courtesy of Omaha Police Department)
Updated: Wed 2:20 PM, Jun 05, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a South Omaha Mega Saver and a woman who stole a car from a Northwest Omaha neighborhood.

In separate tweets Wednesday morning, OPD shared photos of both people.

Police say the man who robbed the store had a knife.

The car theft was reported near 108th and Fort streets.


If you have information on either of these crimes, you can report it to police online.

