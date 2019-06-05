Omaha Police looking for attempted robbery suspect, car thief

Omaha Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a South Omaha Mega Saver and a woman who stole a car from a Northwest Omaha neighborhood.

In separate tweets Wednesday morning, OPD shared photos of both people.

Police say the man who robbed the store had a knife.



Suspect in an attempted ROBBERY! If you know who he is let #OPD know @ https://t.co/rQpWfxwbgN Armed with a knife he tried to rob a South O Mega Saver.



Report AL60896

The car theft was reported near 108th and Fort streets.



Report AL56790

If you have information on either of these crimes, you can report it to police online.