Omaha Police responded to a shooting near 10th and Center streets Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the OPD, one person sustained multiple non-life threatening injuries and medics transported the victim to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Police are looking for a small, red Ford SUV, Kia Soul or similar SUV that is suspected to be the shooter's vehicle, according to the release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.