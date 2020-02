Omaha police are looking for who shot-up a car with four people in it Monday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. officers were called to shots fired on North 32nd Street near Seward.

Four people who had been in a car said someone shot at them. Gunfire also hit a nearby home.

20-year-old William Lewis, who was in the car, was hit by gunfire and treated by paramedics at the scene. He's expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crime stoppers at 402-444-STOP.