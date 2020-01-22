Omaha Police investigating sandwich shop robbery

Omaha Police are looking for information about a Subway sandwich shop robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the store at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of an armed robbery, according to an OPD news release.

An employee told OPD that a white man in his 30s ordered a sandwich, then demanded money from the register, claiming to have a gun, the report states.

The robber took cash then fled eastbound on foot, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or leave a tip on omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.