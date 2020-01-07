Omaha Police investigating officer's 'flashlight' interactions with civilian

An Omaha Police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an internal investigation into his actions after a web video showed him flashing a light at a civilian during an encounter at police headquarters, according to a statement from the department.

In a series of clips cut together into a single video posted to YouTube, OPD officers and staff at police headquarters are seen responding and reacting to a man repeatedly asking to speak to a supervisor or requesting he be allowed to file a complaint.

At several points in the video, one officer shines a hand-held strobe light directly at the camera for several seconds at a time.

An OPD statement issued Tuesday said the officer had been reassigned pending the results of the internal investigation:

"Chief Todd Schmaderer has authorized an internal investigation regarding several videos recorded by a citizen at the Omaha Police Central Headquarters that were posted on YouTube. The videos capture the citizen interacting with officers either outside of Omaha Police Central Headquarters or working at the Front Desk.

"The Omaha Police Department expects professional conduct from our officers at all times. The officer displaying his flashlight during one of the encounters has been reassigned pending the outcome of the internal investigation.



