Omaha Police investigating in-custody death

Omaha Police are investigating the death of Robert Jensen, 29, who died from a gunshot wound while barricaded in a home near 48th and Boyd Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the residence in response to a domestic disturbance shortly after 1 p.m. Police had been told that Jensen had a gun and was threatening to harm himself. He had reportedly said that he was going to “shoot himself if he saw a cop.”

Responding officers requested a hostage negotiator; a Crisis Intervention Team member and the SWAT team. An OFD squad was also requested to be on standby in the area. Other responding uniformed officers evacuated tenants in an adjoining apartment.

Officers eventually went inside and established verbal contact with Jensen who had barricaded himself in a bathroom. The dialogue continued until shortly before 2:30 p.m. when a single gunshot was fired in the bathroom. Officers went in and found Jensen deceased as the result of the gunfire.

Police say no officers fired a weapon.

The incident falls within the parameters of an in-custody death. As such, a grand jury will investigate as required by law in these circumstances. In addition, the matter will be investigated by the Omaha Police Officer Involved Shoot Team and by the Nebraska State Patrol.