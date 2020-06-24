UPDATE: Omaha Police identify man found dead in Regency-area pond

Omaha Police on Wednesday afternoon identified the man found dead in a pond hours earlier in the Regency area.

About 9:30 a.m., Hunter Hawthorne, 21, of Bennington was found in the pond near Regency Lakeside Apartments off 106th and Pacific streets, according to an OPD news release.

The death investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected, the release states.

OPD were called to the scene after someone walking their dog Wednesday morning reported seeing a body in the water. OPD said they asked personnel at the apartment clubhouse to verify the report and upon confirmation, responded to the scene.

Omaha Fire Department retrieved the body from the water, the release states.

