Omaha Police were called to near 49th and Maple streets Monday night, where they found a victim shot in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

According to officers on the scene, the victim was shot from down the street. They are unclear whether someone else was in the vehicle.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine in a ciritcal condition.

Police are asking anyone in the area to stay inside. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.