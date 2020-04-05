Omaha Police investigate shooting late Saturday

Omaha Police were called to Nebraska Medical Center late Saturday after a shooting victim arrived there.

OPD arrived at NebMed at 11:32 p.m. Saturday and tried to talk with the 24-year-old man, but he offered few details about what led to him being shot, according to the OPD report.

His injuries were not life-threatening, the OPD release states.

Meanwhile, OPD continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, online at OmahaCrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.