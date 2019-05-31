Omaha Police investigate gunshot injury

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting but they have little to go on.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 24th and Kansas Avenue around 11 a.m. and found the victim down in a driveway.

Omaha Police Lt. Steve Meister said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is expected to recover.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

Meister said, "We have a couple different stories of where and what happened so we're trying to figure out by talking to everybody what, what looks correct."

