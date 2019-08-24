Omaha Police investigate cutting near 28th and Dodge

Omaha Police responded to a call of a cutting near 28th and Dodge streets early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the OPD, the victim reported to be walking his dog across the street when a male in a gray Toyota Corolla almost struck him. The driver of the vehicle stopped, got out of the car, and began to argue with the victim which resulted in the driver cutting the victim.

According to the release, the victim sustained a minor injury.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

